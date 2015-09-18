The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to BOK Center for the first time ever on Saturday, September 11.

The line-up includes Bigfoot, plus, the monster-sized dump truck, Dirt Crew; the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos; the dinosaur themed truck, Jurassic Attack; the wild-driving style of Wrecking Machine and the unpredictable Twisted Addiction!

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.



Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.

We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.