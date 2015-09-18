Events
September

Sep 11

Toughest Monster Truck

Toughest Monster Truck

Sep 11

Toughest Monster Truck

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to BOK Center for the first time ever on Saturday, September 11.

The line-up includes Bigfoot, plus, the monster-sized dump truck, Dirt Crew; the world’s largest ATV, Quad Chaos; the dinosaur themed truck, Jurassic Attack; the wild-driving style of Wrecking Machine and the unpredictable Twisted Addiction!

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Sep 11, 2021
Price Starts at $22 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Sep 18

EnduroCross

EnduroCross

Sep 18

EnduroCross

EnduroCross Racing Series will hold a six-race American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Championship Series beginning in September 2021. The series kicks off with its inaugural race at BOK Center on September 18th.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Sep 18, 2021
Price $25 - $39 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Sep 24

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton

Sep 24

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is taking his Friends and Heroes Tour back on the road! See Blake with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, and Trace Adkins and very special guest Lindsay Ell at BOK Center on Friday, September 24.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Sep 24, 2021
Price $59 - $119 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM
October

Oct 01

MercyMe

MercyMe

Oct 01

MercyMe

GRAMMY® nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band MercyMe has announced their fall 2021 inhale (exhale) tour.  Hitting 30 cities across the U.S., the band is excited to hit the road with fellow Fair Trade Services artist Micah Tyler. The tour will stop at BOK Center on Friday, October 1.

MercyMe released their tenth studio project, inhale (exhale) last Friday, April 30, and the current single, “Say I Won’t” has risen quickly across national radio charts, currently #4 on Billboard National Christian Audience, Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard AC Indicator, as well as #5 on Billboard AC Monitored and Mediabase Christian AC.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Oct 01, 2021
Price $29 - $84.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Oct 02

KISS

KISS

Oct 02

KISS

KISS is bringing The End of The Road Tour to BOK Center on October 2, 2021. They will be joined by David Garibaldi. If you purchased tickets to the original show date in 2020, your tickets will be honored for the new date.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Seating Chart Get Tickets
Date Oct 02, 2021
Price $39.50 - $129.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6:30PM
Showtime: 7:30PM

Oct 04

Toby Mac

Toby Mac

Oct 04

Toby Mac

The TOBYMAC Hits Deep 2020 tour date that is currently scheduled for Thursday, January 14, 2021, in Tulsa, OK has now been moved to Monday, October 4, 2021.  There is nothing you need to do, as your original ticket will still be honored in October.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Seating Chart Get Tickets
Date Oct 04, 2021
Price $22.75 - $92.75 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
showtime: 7PM

Oct 04

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Oct 04

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s event originally postponed to April 28, 2021 has been rescheduled to October 4, 2021. Please retain your current tickets as they will be honored at the new date.

COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES
· Masks are strongly recommended at all times while entering and while inside the venue.
· Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas.
· Signage related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering, and signage encouraging frequent sanitizing and washing hands can be found throughout the venue.
· Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the facility.

For more information on CBCC’s health and safety plan, please visit http://coxcentertulsa.com/covid-safety/.

Directions Seating Chart Get Tickets
Date Oct 04, 2021
Price $55 - $85 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6:00PM
Showtime: 7:00PM
Location Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center

Oct 07

John Legend

John Legend

Oct 07

John Legend

American singer, songwriter, record producer and 12-time Grammy winner John Legend brings his Bigger Love Tour, with special guest Kirby, to BOK Center on Thursday, October 7.

Legend’s debut album, 2004’s Get Lifted, went platinum and earned him three Grammy Awards for best R&B album, R&B male vocal, and best new artist. His incredible talents have made him a mainstream pop star with seven full-length studio albums, four live albums, two video albums and three extended plays – selling over 10 million albums in the U.S. alone.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Oct 07, 2021
Price $53.50 - $203.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 7PM
Showtime: 8PM

Oct 14

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets

Oct 14

OKC Thunder vs Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are headed back to Tulsa for a preseason game on Thursday, October 14 to face off against the Denver Nuggets. This game will mark the 12th time hosting a preseason game at BOK Center.

Click here to place a deposit and secure your seats today through the Thunder!

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Oct 14, 2021
Price $12 - $95 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Oct 15

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony

Oct 15

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is one of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture.  His new U.S. Tour, the “Pa’lla Voy Tour” is headed to BOK Center on Friday, October 15, 2021.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Oct 15, 2021
Price $64 - $184 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 7PM
Showtime: 8PM

Oct 23

Alabama

Alabama

Oct 23

Alabama

Multi-platinum selling country rock group ALABAMA has announced a new date to their “50th Anniversary Tour” with a stop in Tulsa, OK at BOK Center on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Grits and Glamour: Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will be opening the show.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Oct 23, 2021
Price $39.50 - $129.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Oct 29

Elevation Nights

Elevation Nights

Oct 29

Elevation Nights

Premier Productions announces Elevation Nights, a new tour featuring Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick. Elevation Nights brings the powerful worship experience of Elevation Church into arenas across the country this fall, including BOK Center with a stop on Friday, October 29. 

This tour is more than a concert, but a full worship experience as Furtick preaches and Elevation Worship leads some of their hit songs including “Graves Into Gardens,” “RATTLE!,” “Do It Again,” “The Blessing” and others.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Oct 29, 2021
Price $27.50- $102.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Oct 31

LANY

LANY

Oct 31

LANY

Los Angeles trio, LANY, will embark on a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album gg bb xx this fall. Special guest, keshi, will join them on the tour and will stop at BOK Center on Sunday, October 31!

gg bb xx, the fourth album from LANY, is out September 3 via Interscope Records—pre-order it here. Thus far, they have shared three offerings from the album—“up to me,” “dna [demo]” and “dancing in the the kitchen”—which Uproxx says “showcases the group’s knack for penning relatable pop tunes, emphasizing the importance of enjoying life’s little moments over a joyous beat.”

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Oct 31, 2021
Price $29.50- $59.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6:30PM
Showtime: 7:30PM
November

Nov 05

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton

Nov 05

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton at BOK Center has been rescheduled to November 5, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will receive an email with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Seating Chart Get Tickets
Date Nov 05, 2021
Price $49.75 - $99.75 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Nov 09

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Nov 09

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Tommy Emmanuel CGP, whose five-decade career has garnered hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, will be bringing his musical talents to Cox Business Convention Center’s Legacy Hall in Tulsa on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

A noted finger-style guitarist, Emmanuel frequently threads three different parts simultaneously into his material, operating as a one-man band who handles the melody, the supporting chords, and the bass all at once. His talents, which translate in any language, carry him to the far corners of the globe, but Emmanuel never plays the same show twice as he improvises big chunks of every show.

COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

CBCC is an ASM Global venue and adheres to “VenueShield” – an advanced environmental hygiene and operational protocol developed for more than 325 ASM facilities around the world. All protocols are aligned with public health authorities, medical and industry experts. VenueShield reduces physical touchpoints, increases venue sanitation, and cleanliness, and provides health monitoring guidelines and services. CBCC is owned by the City of Tulsa and also adheres to all city protocols while continuing to work closely with city partners in recovery.

· Masks are strongly recommended at all times while entering and while inside the venue.

· Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas.

· Signage related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering, and signage encouraging frequent sanitizing and washing hands can be found throughout the venue.

· Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the facility.

For more information on CBCC’s health and safety plan, please visit http://coxcentertulsa.com/covid-safety/.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Nov 09, 2021
Times Showtime: 8PM
Location Legacy Hall at Cox Business Convention Center

Nov 12

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Led Zeppelin IV
@ Cox Business Convention Center

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Led Zeppelin IV
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Nov 12

The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Led Zeppelin IV
@ Cox Business Convention Center

The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Led Zeppelin’s iconic album “Led Zeppelin IV” note-for-note plus Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits.

COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES
· Masks are strongly recommended at all times while entering and while inside the venue.
· Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas.
· Signage related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering, and signage encouraging frequent sanitizing and washing hands can be found throughout the venue.
· Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the facility.

For more information on CBCC’s health and safety plan, please visit http://coxcentertulsa.com/covid-safety/.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Nov 12, 2021
Price $25 - $30 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 7PM
Showtime: 8PM

Nov 12

The Hodgetwins
@ Cox Business Convention Center

The Hodgetwins
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Nov 12

The Hodgetwins
@ Cox Business Convention Center

The Hodgetwins are taking the show on the road and making a stop at Cox Business Convention Center’s Tulsa Ballroom on Friday, November 12, 2021!

For years, you have watched them on their various YouTube channels and laughed until your stomachs were in knots. Just imagine that same reaction…doubled! If you thought they were funny online, just wait until you see them in the flesh. And don’t worry, everything that you have come to love about them – their edgy, unfiltered comedy is exactly what they are bringing to this show. So if you are ready for a night of unforgettable laughs, be sure to cop your tickets now!

COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES
· Masks are strongly recommended at all times while entering and while inside the venue.
· Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas.
· Signage related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering, and signage encouraging frequent sanitizing and washing hands can be found throughout the venue.
· Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the facility.

For more information on CBCC’s health and safety plan, please visit http://coxcentertulsa.com/covid-safety/.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Nov 12, 2021
Price $38.50 - $68.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 7PM
Showtime: 8PM
Location Tulsa Ballroom at Cox Business Convention Center

Nov 13

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay

Nov 13

Dan + Shay

Three-time consecutive GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay are gearing up to get back on the road with their headline Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour and are headed to BOK Center on November 13, 2021. Alternative pop rockers The Band CAMINO and 3x GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress will join The (Arena) Tour as special guests for all dates.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Seating Chart Get Tickets
Date Nov 13, 2021
Price $17.00 - $76.00 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM

Nov 26

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson

Nov 26

Cody Johnson

Texas native, Cody Johnson, returns to BOK Center on Friday, November 26. He will be bringing some of his closest country friends to perform including Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Nov 26, 2021
Price $38 - $78 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Shotwime: 7PM
December

Dec 04

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan

Dec 04

Joe Rogan

SHOW UPDATE: Joe Rogan The Sacred Clown Tour at BOK Center has been rescheduled to December 4, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. We’ll email ticket holders directly with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space.

Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.

All pouches and equipment will be sanitized prior to individual use. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.

Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a phone-free experience.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Dec 04, 2021
Price $38 - $113 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 7PM
Showtime: 8PM

Dec 11

Home Free
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Home Free
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Dec 11

Home Free
@ Cox Business Convention Center

Join us for Home Free’s Warmest Winter Tour for a perfect evening of a mix of upbeat Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony and quick witted humor on December 11 at Legacy Hall at Cox Business Convention Center.

All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 446+ MILLION views and over 1 MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country).

COX BUSINESS CONVENTION CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES
· Masks are strongly recommended at all times while entering and while inside the venue.
· Social distancing is promoted to the best extent possible in all areas.
· Signage related to physical distancing, avoiding touching one’s face, wearing a face covering, and signage encouraging frequent sanitizing and washing hands can be found throughout the venue.
· Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the facility.

For more information on CBCC’s health and safety plan, please visit http://coxcentertulsa.com/covid-safety/.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Dec 11, 2021
Price $29.50 - $59.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Showtime: 8PM
Location Legacy Hall at Cox Business Convention Center

Dec 11

OU vs. Arkansas Men’s Basketball

OU vs. Arkansas Men’s Basketball

Dec 11

OU vs. Arkansas Men’s Basketball

The University of Oklahoma and University of Arkansas have agreed to a multi-year, neutral-site men’s basketball series that will take place at BOK Center in Tulsa. The first installment of the series is scheduled for Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Located midway between the Oklahoma (125 miles) and Arkansas (116 miles) campuses, BOK Center offers a central location that caters to alumni and fan bases from both universities. Tickets for the match-up will be divided at mid-court to create a unique 50-50 atmosphere for fans from the bordering states.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Dec 11, 2021
Price $10 - $99 (Additional Fees May Apply)
February

Feb 19, 2022

Eric Church

Eric Church

Feb 19

Eric Church

It’s time! Tickets are on sale now for Eric Church: The Gather Again Tour at BOK Center on February 19, 2022.

Reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee Eric Church has his sights set on a return to the road with a full arena tour. As first shared with the Church Choir and by Billboard magazine, The Gather Again Tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada and will stop at BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Get Tickets
Date Feb 19, 2022
Price $39 - $166 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 7PM
Showtime: 8PM

Feb 20, 2022

The Weeknd

The Weeknd

Feb 20

The Weeknd

The Weeknd at BOK Center scheduled for August 21, 2021 has been rescheduled for February 20, 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will receive an email with details. Visit livenation.com/refund for more information.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Seating Chart Get Tickets
Date Feb 20, 2022
Price $29.75 - $125.75 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6PM
Showtime: 7PM
March

Mar 18, 2022

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Mar 18

Justin Bieber

SHOW UPDATE: Justin Bieber’s show originally scheduled for June 17, 2021 has been rescheduled to Friday, March 18, 2022. All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date are still valid. For additional information about this rescheduled event, click here.

Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.” With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.

BOK CENTER COVID SAFETY GUIDELINES

  • It is recommended that all fans wear a face covering while entering and also while inside BOK Center.
  • Social distancing is encouraged throughout the facility when possible.
  • We encourage guests to avoid touching their face and frequently washing and sanitizing their hands.

BOK Center has implemented a new clear bag policy for fans that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue. Fans are permitted to enter the facility with one clear bag per person that does not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Fans are also permitted one personal item per person such as small purses or clutches that aren’t clear and are no larger than 5″ x 8″.

Directions Seating Chart Get Tickets
Date Mar 18, 2022
Price $62.50 - $202.50 (Additional Fees May Apply)
Times Doors: 6:30PM
Showtime: 7:30PM